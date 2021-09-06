Jennifer Coleman, a Virginia woman who went missing, was discovered dead in Glacier National Park.

Officials have initiated an inquiry after a hiker was discovered deceased in a steep and rocky region of Glacier National Park.

Jennifer Coleman, 34, of Richmond, Virginia, went missing while hiking in Glacier National Park in Montana last week, prompting a nationwide search.

Coleman was last seen hiking in Logan Pass in the park on Monday or Tuesday, according to park officials, before she was reported missing on Wednesday.

Coleman did not return to pick up her dogs from a boarding facility and did not respond to text messages, prompting a search.

Approximately 50 individuals had joined the search for Coleman as of Sunday, according to WTVR, before officials reported that her body had been discovered.

Coleman was found dead near the Continental Divide, according to a statement posted on the Glacier National Park Facebook page on Sunday.

“Jennifer Coleman, who was reported missing on September 1st, was discovered deceased on a steep and rocky location near the Continental Divide,” the statement continued.

“The cause of death is being investigated right now.”

“Rescuers will extract Coleman’s body when weather conditions permit,” a National Park Service spokeswoman told WTVR on Sunday. Due to severe winds in the incident region, air operations were delayed today.”

“Glacier National Park would like to thank the public for their reaction to the tip line,” it continued. Although the eventual outcome was not what the searchers had hoped for, public tips were crucial in hastening the search’s conclusion.”

Coleman was the daughter of one of the AWARE Foundation of Virginia’s contributors, according to the group.

“It is with a sorrowful heart that we must deliver this news,” the AWARE Foundation wrote on Facebook on Sunday. Jennifer Coleman, the daughter of one of our own AWARE family members, was found dead.

“Please be considerate of the family as they cope with their loss and sadness. Please treat the foundation with respect while we console the Colemans. During this sad moment, our thoughts and prayers are with Hal and Sharon. We appreciate everyone who shared Jenn’s information with us, as well as those who contacted us with information and prayers.”

“Many thanks to Glacier National Park and law enforcement for their search efforts to find Jenn,” the statement added.

Glacier has been contacted by this website. This is a condensed version of the information.