Jennifer Aniston is leading honors to the actor who played lovelorn Gunther in the film ‘Seventh Friend.’

Friends co-star James Michael Tyler died this week, and Jennifer Aniston said the show “wouldn’t have been the same” without him.

The 59-year-old actor died of prostate cancer at his Los Angeles home yesterday (Sunday, October 25).

For his depiction of Gunther, the coffee shop manager with an unrequited love for Aniston’s Rachel, he was adored by millions of admirers.

Aniston posted an Instagram snapshot of Tyler from the set, as well as a clip of the duo in the final episode, in which Gunther proclaims his love for Rachel before being gently let down.

In the caption of the image, the 52-year-old said, “Friends would not have been the same without you.”

“Thank you for bringing fun to the show and to our lives in general. “You’ll be sorely missed.” Courteney Cox, Tyler’s former co-star, also uploaded a photo of Tyler in a pink-striped collared shirt and tie to show her “thanks.”

“The enormity of the gratitude I hold for having met you is the size of the gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set,” Cox wrote.

“James, may you rest in peace.”

Tyler announced his diagnosis of prostate cancer in June, telling a US TV show that he was diagnosed with an advanced form of the disease in 2018 that had spread to his bones.

“The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh ‘Friend’) from the hit sitcom Friends, but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness campaigner, and loving husband,” his agents said in a statement announcing his death.

“Michael enjoyed live music, rooting for his Clemson Tigers, and finding himself in spontaneous escapades.

“If you meet him once, you’ve made a lifelong buddy.”

Tyler’s previous TV appearances include Sabrina, The Teenage Witch, and Scrubs, a medical comedy.

“James Michael Tyler,” remarked Kevin S Bright, an executive producer on Friends. Last night, Gunther went away. He was a remarkable man who devoted his dying days to helping others. James, God bless you; Gunther will live forever.” “Warner Bros Television mourns the passing of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and vital part of our FRIENDS family,” the official Friends Twitter account wrote. These are our thoughts.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”