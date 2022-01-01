Jenni Falconer, a contestant on BBC’s Weakest Link, dazzles the audience.

Jenni Falconer, a radio and television presenter, stunned viewers of the BBC’s The Weakest Link.

The 45-year-old looked stunning in her red leather-look dress and neat blonde hairdo, according to viewers at home.

On New Year’s Day, the mother-of-one appeared on a special celebrity version of the quiz show presented by comedian Romesh Ranganathan.

“Jenni Falconer looking as stunning as ever,” said Twitter user @AndrewJazzie.

User @chaseofgang, on the other hand, just said “Jenni” and three red hearts.

“Jenni looking [flame emojis],” commented @RAWROYAL74.

Jenni began her television career as a participant on Blind Date in 1994, and she now hosts the National Lottery draws on a monthly basis.

