Jenna Ellis, a former Trump lawyer, claims there is sufficient evidence to “decertify” the 2020 presidential election in at least five states.

During an interview on former Trump official Sebastian Gorka’s Newsmax show The Gorka Reality Check on Monday, Ellis, one of numerous lawyers involved in failed legal efforts to overturn former President Donald Trump’s loss to Vice President Joe Biden last November, made the remarks. No credible proof of widespread election fraud has been publicly offered in any state, according to Ellis, who did not clarify what information existed that may lead to a supposedly decertification procedure.

“We already know that the election results in at least five battleground states have been irreversibly tainted,” Ellis added. “We already have enough information to decertify these states’ voting results. This means that both chambers of the state legislatures would pass a resolution stating that the secretary of state’s certification to Congress was based on incorrect or inaccurate information.” “And that, in turn, would set off a chain reaction,” she explained. “Because if at least three states do so, and Joe Biden’s Electoral College vote total falls below the required 270, Congress will have to deal with it. Decertification is critical for the record and to ensure that we are dealing with every legitimate vote that is counted correctly.” Ellis did not say how Congress would “deal with” the situation if it came to that. Under the constitution, which clearly spells out the recently completed procedure for electing a president, there would be no foundation for certifying a new set of 2020 election results. She argued that a new election may be called before 2024, citing an apparently insignificant clause of the constitution that deals with the removal of a president in the event of death, disability, or resignation.

When the Electoral College voted for Biden on December 14, 2020, the 2020 presidential race was legally over. After a brief interruption by Trump supporters who forcibly invaded the Capitol on January 6 and 7, Congress certified and finalized the results. Trump has no prospect of winning the president unless constitutional reforms are quickly ratified or an illegal mechanism such as a military coup is used. This is a condensed version of the information.