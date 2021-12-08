Jena Griswold, Colorado’s Secretary of State, has requested $200K for security and protective measures.

Jena Griswold, Colorado’s Democratic secretary of state, who has gained notoriety in recent months for publicly refuting Republican claims that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen,” is requesting $200,000 in the state’s next budget to pay for security staff for herself and other members of her office.

According to her office, Griswold’s rising public profile has resulted in an upsurge in threats directed at her and other members of her staff, including death threats and the publication of her personal information online.

According to The Colorado Sun, one online remark stated, “I KNOW WHERE YOU SLEEP.” “I SEE THAT YOU ARE SLEEPING. AFRAID, AFRAID, AFRAID, AFRAID, AFRAID, AFRAID, AFRAID, AFRAID” Guards would accompany Griswold and some of her employees to public events, and a third-party vendor would track threats made against Griswold and her office online, thanks to the financing.

She’s also engaged in a public dispute with Mesa County elections clerk Tina Peters, whose home was seized by law police last month in connection with an alleged security breach of election equipment earlier this year.

To date, no substantial proof of voter fraud or tampering in the 2020 presidential election has been discovered, and dozens of lawsuits filed by Trump and other officials have been dismissed by courts, while election officials have seen a sharp increase in threats against themselves and their families in the last year.

“Like other election-related organizations across the country, the Colorado Secretary of State’s office has seen an unprecedented increase in threats directed towards the secretary of state and the office,” Griswold spokesman Annie Orloff said. “Election officials and employees have been harassed, vilified, and threatened with violence.” The threats, according to Griswold’s office, have hampered the hiring and retention of trained election officials.

Members of the Joint Budget Committee, which will design the budget for fiscal year 2022-23 when the legislature reconvenes next year, said they were willing to consider the idea.

Senator Chris Hansen, a Democrat from Denver, remarked, “I can clearly see some need here.” “We’ve all seen an uptick in this type of (threat) behavior.” Senator Dominick Moreno, a Democrat, said the security request might be met by the State Patrol, which is seeking more resources. This is a condensed version of the information.