Jen Psaki’s ‘Sheriff Joe’ Remarks Confound the Internet.

On Monday, after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki referred to President Joe Biden as “Sheriff Joe” during a briefing, social media users expressed their confusion and some anger.

Psaki was speaking on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that was recently enacted. Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu will oversee the bill’s implementation.

When Biden was vice president under then-President Barack Obama, he played a similar position, recalling on November 12 that some people referred to him as “Sheriff Biden” at the time.

The president signed an executive order establishing a taskforce to put the infrastructure bill into action.