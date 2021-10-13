Jen Psaki mocks Ted Cruz for claiming that the Vaccine Mandate caused Southwest Airlines to be delayed.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) claimed that vaccine mandates caused Southwest Airlines’ employee shortages, which White House press secretary Jen Psaki appeared to mock on Tuesday.

“What’s the White House answer to those who argue vaccine mandates have diminished the workforce and contributed to this problem?” asked Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich.

Psaki responded, ” “Sen. Ted Cruz, a world-renowned business, travel, and health expert, has made that argument, as well.

“However, I don’t believe that is commonly accepted or echoed by business executives who have put these mandates in place. By health professionals who have communicated the path to recovery from the pandemic.

She went on to say: “It’s to guarantee that we’re taking the steps that the president has announced and are striving to put in place. That doesn’t negate the fact that this is a difficult and difficult task. We’re in the midst of a global pandemic, after all.

“However, the President of the United States’ job is ultimately to lead.”

Wow. Jen Psaki just snatched Ted Cruz from under his feet. Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 12, 2021 pic.twitter.com/LthWxCxwpv Journalist Aaron Rupar published a clip of the encounter on Twitter, where it has been seen more than 385,700 times and liked more than 11,600 times.

Senator Cruz responded with two tweets, saying, “So now Biden WH [White House] is hurling snide comments from the WH press room.”

Cruz also claimed to have spoken with a “highly credible & senior source in aviation,” who said that air traffic controllers in Jacksonville had “sicked out” over vaccine mandates a few days earlier.

Later, he added: “As a result, just three out of 33 air traffic controllers showed up for work.

“As a result, a series of flights were canceled one after another. Jen, do you think this is true or false? Or do you just throw out petty remarks while ignoring the facts?” Many Republicans, including Cruz, have slammed President Biden’s requirement, which mandates firms with 100 or more employees.

Cruz wrote in a tweet on Sunday: “At work, Joe Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate. We’ve run out of pilots and air traffic controllers all of a sudden.” According to AP News, however, the airline, its pilots, and the Federal Aviation Administration have all refuted accusations of a “mass sickout” over the. This is a condensed version of the information.