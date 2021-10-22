Jen Psaki is doing a “fine” job as Biden’s White House Press Secretary, according to Sean Spicer.

Apart from politics, Sean Spicer, who served as President Donald Trump’s first White House press secretary, had nothing but praise for President Joe Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki.

“As a spokesperson, your job is to represent the views and thoughts of the person you’re with,” Spicer told The Washington Newsday on Friday during a promotional event for his new book Radical Nation, which is critical of the Biden administration, at the Heritage Foundation headquarters in Washington, D.C. “To be honest, I believe Jen does a great job with that.” Spicer described meeting then-communications director Jen Psaki and then-White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest in the White House towards the end of Obama’s presidency and throughout the transition to Trump’s presidency in his book.

Spicer writes, “Both were exceedingly gracious with their time.” “They described the resources available, as well as how they built up their press shop and some of the procedures they followed.” “All in all, that’s not awful,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates told The Washington Newsday in reaction to Spicer’s remarks. Spicer also mentioned an accidental encounter with Biden, who was vice president at the time, in his book, stating that he “literally” bumped into Biden while leaving an Oval Office meeting during the transition.

“He was quite pleasant and engaging. ‘Sean, come on over,’ he urged. Spicer wrote, “‘Let’s chat in my office.'” “Our conversation lasted around 15 minutes, and he was cordial and encouraging, wishing me well in my new position as press secretary.” Spicer served as the White House press secretary from January 20, 2017 to July 21, 2017, after which he competed in ABC’s Dancing With the Stars reality show. His third book, Radical Nation, includes a memoir he authored after departing the White House in 2018.

Spicer, who has apologized for exaggerating the size of Trump’s inauguration turnout during a press conference and forcefully rebuking reporters who questioned the false assertion, chastised the White House press corps on Friday for its treatment of Psaki in comparison to his own behavior.

He told The Washington Newsday, “My issue is primarily with the White House Press Corps in terms of the lack of follow-up and attention in crucial matters.” “It’s not [Psaki’s],” says the narrator. This is a condensed version of the information.