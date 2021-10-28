Jen Psaki claims that too much online shopping is contributing to the supply chain crisis.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, has blamed the country’s supply chain crisis in part on Americans’ online purchasing habits.

When asked to provide a “message to Americans who are still so worried about getting their Christmas gifts on time” during a press conference at the White House on Wednesday, Psaki said that consumers increasing their online purchases amid the COVID-19 pandemic was part of the “root cause” of the supply bottleneck. President Joe Biden, she said, has made the matter “a major priority.”

Psaki stated, “So many people around the country are purchasing more items online.” “Perhaps some of it stems from habits formed during the pandemic, when individuals were unable to leave their houses. Some of it is due to the fact that the economy has been recovering for the past nine months… This has resulted in a huge increase in volume. That’s what’s going down in the ports.” “We’re addressing and targeting supply chain challenges on every front,” she added, “even with the increasing volume, which is the core cause here.” “What people should know, I believe, is that this is a high priority. We’ve already made strides. And we’re going to keep doing what we’re doing.” The Biden administration, according to Psaki, is focused on expediting the movement of goods by working with ports and railroads to ensure that they are fully operational, as well as “ensuring that people get COVID vaccines” overseas and “working with truckers and labor unions to ensure that we have more people driving trucks.” Staffing shortages in critical industries may be affecting the supply chain as well. Consumers may also be affected by a recent policy change by the United States Postal Service, which purposely delayed some delivery.

Concerns about growing inflation rates and their impact on consumers have accompanied the supply chain issue. Last week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell blamed supply chain concerns for the country’s high inflation rate, predicting that it would persist “certainly well into next year.” Recent supply chain issues have not been restricted to the United States, with a comparable crisis occurring in numerous parts of the world at the same time. On the core cause, some economists agree with Psaki, claiming that the situation has been exacerbated by an. This is a condensed version of the information.