Jen Psaki blames Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom for the White House reporter chaos.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, is to blame for the chaotic scenes in the Oval Office on Tuesday, which caused American journalists to complain about not being able to ask questions.

Psaki addressed the subject during a news conference on Wednesday, appearing to criticize the British prime minister for allowing reporters to quiz him without informing the White House.

After White House aides yelled down their attempts to ask questions and they were hustled out of the room despite two British reporters asking questions, American journalists went to social media to vent their frustrations.

CBS News Senior White House and Political Correspondent Ed O’Keefe, who was in the room and later recounted the incident on Twitter, asked Psaki about the incident on Wednesday.

“Well, I think, in that scenario — and I think our relationship with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Johnson is so strong and abiding, we will be able to go ahead beyond this,” Psaki said.

In the Oval Office on Tuesday, Johnson and President Joe Biden were briefly available to the press. The prime minister received questions from two British journalists, but as he finished answering a final question, White House aides began shouting, and media were hustled out.

Despite the yelling, some American journalists attempted to question Biden, and the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) eventually lodged an official protest with Psaki.

President of the WHCA is CBS News Radio White House Correspondent Steven Portnoy. On Wednesday, he urged Psaki to “shine a little more light” on the Oval Office episode.

“Did the president feel he was overshadowed by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom yesterday?” Portnoy was the one who inquired.

“I don’t think the President has given it a second thought,” Psaki added.

When journalists would be able to ask Biden “substantive, pointed questions” about matters like as the potential government shutdown and the collapse of bipartisan talks on police reform, Portnoy asked.

“I would emphasize that he answered questions 135 times leading up to September; three times last,” Psaki said of Biden’s role in communicating with the press. This is a condensed version of the information.