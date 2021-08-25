Jen Psaki and Peter Doocy are at odds once again over Americans who have been “stranded” in Kabul.

As the US scrambles to remove Americans and Afghans from Afghanistan, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki argued once more with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy over the concept of “stuck.”

Doocy questioned Psaki on Tuesday afternoon about her prior comments that it was “irresponsible” to claim Americans were stranded in Afghanistan.

Doocy then reported that he had spoken with an American named Fatima, who told him, “We’re stranded at home.”

Despite emailing them many times, she supposedly told Doocy that they were unable to make it to the airport in Kabul because they had not received “clear guidance” from US officials about what to do.

Psaki responded that the government was “dedicated” to bringing “want-to-leave” Americans home.

She went on to say that the US does not track Americans who travel throughout the world and instead relies on “self-reporting,” and that they are under no obligation to inform officials if they leave a nation.

This leads in a “dynamic number” of Americans remaining in Afghanistan, according to the White House press secretary.

Psaki went on to say that the State Department would disclose a figure for the number of Americans in Afghanistan on August 25.

“You’re claiming no Americans are stranded,” Doocy responded, “but there’s someone in Kabul who says, ‘I am stranded.’ Is there a better name for someone who can’t leave their house to travel to the airport because Jake Sullivan [US National Security Advisor] says ISIS is just outside the airportâ€”

Psaki immediately interjected, requesting that the White House be given the individual’s phone number so that they could be reached.

The Department of State has been approached for comment by this website.

Joe Biden’s administration has been chastised for its handling of the withdrawal of troops, American residents, and Afghans from the nation.

President Biden is sticking to his August 31 timeline to withdraw troops, despite chaotic scenes of Afghans desperately seeking to enter Kabul’s international airport.

Following the Taliban’s swift takeover, there are fears that Afghanistan could once again become a safe haven for extremists planning attacks in Western countries.

