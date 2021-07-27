Jellyfish have been seen on Merseyside beaches, and dog owners have been cautioned.

Following the recent mild weather, Facebook posts on community groups notified others that a lot of popular places are currently teeming with sea critters.

Dog owners are advised to exercise caution on the beaches of Ainsdale, Southport, Formby, Crosby, and New Brighton, according to the notice.

Yvonne Jones, a dog first aider from Liverpool, discussed to TeamDogs the dangers of jellyfish stings and what to do in the event of one: “Be mindful that washed-up jellyfish may appear to be dead, but they can still sting for several weeks.

“So be on the lookout for beach warning signs, and my suggestion is to keep your dog away from the beach even if you only notice the tiniest of jellyfish,” says the author.

Signs of jellyfish stings in dogs, according to the 46-year-old, include:

Vomiting Drooling or retching in excess Swelling licking the area that has been afflicted Overheating Breathing problems Quiet and sluggish Itching or discomfort

Yvonne emphasizes the importance of acting quickly since swelling around the face or neck might lead to a blocked airway. She suggested cooling the area with a damp, chilly piece of cotton.

It’s also a good idea to photograph the jellyfish so the vet knows what they’re up against.

“First and foremost, don’t pee on your dog; it won’t help; instead, call the vet to let them know you’re on your way, and then try to remove any stingers safely,” she said.

“If at all feasible, carry your dog to minimize the spread of poisons. If you have saltwater on hand, wash the wound instead of using freshwater. Fresh water should not be used since it may cause any leftover jellyfish components to exude more venom.

“Keep an eye on the airway for edema, and if your dog appears to be collapsing, place them in the canine recovery position.”

The recovery time for dogs stung by jellyfish varies between two and 48 hours, and most dogs recover without complications.

