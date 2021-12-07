Jelani Day’s family claims that his belongings were discovered miles away, implying that he did not commit suicide.

After Jelani Day’s body was discovered in a supposed sundown town, her mother and attorney Ben Crump are looking for answers.

“Jelani Day was one of our community’s best human beings,” Crump remarked. On December 3, he and Day’s mother, Carmen Bolden Day, as well as the Rev. Jesse Jackson, demanded that the FBI examine Day’s death as a homicide.

Bolden Day told The Washington Newsday, “His body was found naked in a sundown town, and all of his stuff were located miles away.” “His wallet is a long way away.” His garments could be seen from miles away. “It’s his ID, thousands of miles away.” In October, a body discovered in Peru, Illinois was recognized as Day’s. Peru is a “possible” sunset town, according to Tougaloo College. The word is frequently associated with American communities that permitted Black people to pass through during the day till sunset. If they are captured within city limits subsequently, they may be beaten, arrested, or even killed. Tim Sullivan and Noreen Nasir, authors of the 2020 investigation AP Road Trip: Racial Tensions in America’s ‘Sundown Towns,’ stated there were or are “at least a half-dozen” in southern Illinois, with Peru in the vicinity.

On the Tougaloo sunset town registration, one comment stated that the town blew a whistle every day when the sun set. Another claimed that in the past, signs in the city used racist insults and warned Black people not to “let the sun set on you.” Bolden Day and Crump refute prior assertions that her son committed suicide because of this past.

“The inference that he committed suicide is rejected by Carmen and her family,” Crump added. “When people ask where the proof for his murder is, I tell them, ‘You don’t have any evidence he killed himself.'” At the time of his death, Day was a graduate student at Illinois State University. He was working on his Ph.D. in speech pathology and aspired to be a doctor. Crump claimed that committing himself made no sense because he was well-liked by peers and professors and could pay his schooling.

“You look at this young Black man who did everything right, and yet you’re looking for reasons why he could,” Crump added. This is a condensed version of the information.