Jelani Day’s death was confirmed when her mother complained about the lack of attention given to Gabby Petito’s case.

The corpse of missing student Jelani Day was discovered in the Illinois River earlier this month, according to the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office.

The confirmation came a day after the mother of the 25-year-old man complained that the authorities were devoting more attention to the Gabby Petito case.

Jelani was last spotted on the Illinois State University campus in Normal on August 24th. On Aug. 25, he was reported missing, and his car was discovered a day later in Peru, roughly 60 miles north of where he was last seen. The body was recovered from the Illinois River on September 4th, and DNA tests and dental identification were used to determine that it was Jelani’s body.

According to the Pantagraph, authorities are still attempting to figure out what caused Jelani’s death.

In a letter to Chicago ABC affiliate WLS, his family wrote, “There are no words to accurately describe our sadness.” “Right now, there are more questions than answers concerning Jelani’s disappearance and death, so we’ll concentrate our efforts there. We don’t know what happened to Jelani right now, and we won’t stop until we do.”

This comes just a day after Jelani’s mother, Carmen Day, expressed her dissatisfaction with the lack of resources devoted to her son’s case after witnessing the national attention paid to Gabby Petito’s death.

“It doesn’t appear to me that they are pressing to continue looking for my son since they found that unidentified body,” Carmen told the authorities.

“I understand that they are investigating other crimes, but it appears that I only have this one investigator, and I understand that he has a life outside of work. But does that imply we’ll stop hunting for my son once he stops?”

Carmen noted that she couldn’t help but notice a “lack of enthusiasm” in the case of her son.

Petito’s story has sparked national interest, and authorities are still looking for her boyfriend. The woman’s body was discovered within a park that the pair had visited on Sunday. Petito and her lover Brian Laundrie had been on the road for a few weeks when he went home to Florida alone in their white van on September 1. On his return, Laundrie did not contact the police or the Petito family. Petito’s relatives later reported her missing.