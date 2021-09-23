Jelani Day, a graduate student who has been missing since August, has been found miles from where he was last seen.

According to a news release from the LaSalle Coroner’s Office, a body found floating in the Illinois River nearly three weeks ago was identified as missing Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day.

Officers discovered a male’s body floating near the Illinois River’s south bank on September 4, prompting an organized search effort in the LaSalle Peru region. The deceased was identified as Day through forensic dential identification and DNA testing and comparison.

Day, 25, of Bloomington, Illinois, was reported missing by his family on August 25 after they hadn’t heard from him in a few days.