Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell Prosecutors display a photo of a couple at the Royal Family’s log cabin.

In Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial in New York, a photo of convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell relaxing at the Queen’s Balmoral castle was produced as evidence Wednesday.

Today, December 8, a photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein relaxing in the Queen’s Balmoral log cottage was displayed at her trial in NYC. The photograph (from around 1999, when Prince Andrew hosted Epstein at Buckingham Palace) was shown among others to show the pair’s tight connection. pic.twitter.com/Nb7sOELBuP Between 1994 and 2004, Maxwell, 59, is accused of recruiting, grooming, and assisting Epstein in sexually abusing teenage girls.

Prosecutors used the photo as proof of Epstein and Maxwell’s strong friendship and connections to wealthy and important people. The shot appears to have been taken in 1999, when Prince Andrew invited Epstein and his close entourage to the royal residence in Scotland.

In another photo, Queen Elizabeth II and a friend may be seen sitting in the same log cottage.

Prince Andrew has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Federal prosecutors have submitted many images in court as evidence to support their claim that Maxwell and Epstein were “partners in crime,” with some showing the two embracing and hugging. In the 1990s, Epstein and Maxwell were a couple who stayed in touch after their relationship ended.

Maxwell’s legal team stated, “Ghislaine Maxwell is not Jeffrey Epstein.” “Ms. Maxwell vehemently denies the claims, intends to defend herself, and is entitled to the benefit of the doubt.” Epstein committed suicide in a New York prison in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking allegations.