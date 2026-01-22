Jefferson County Schools Face Cuts, Closures Amid $188 Million Deficit

The Jefferson County Board of Education in Louisville, Kentucky, has approved a series of drastic measures in response to a $188 million budget deficit, including the closure of two elementary schools and sweeping cuts to district operations. The decisions, made at a tense meeting on January 20, 2026, come as the state’s largest school district grapples with its financial crisis. The cuts are set to have significant consequences for both students and staff, as the district works to balance its budget for the 2025-26 school year.

School Closures and Staff Reductions

At the heart of the cuts are the closures of King Elementary and Zachary Taylor Elementary at the end of the current school year, affecting nearly 600 students. The district expects these closures will save around $3 million annually, with the King property potentially yielding a profit of $800,000 upon its sale. Zachary Taylor Elementary will serve as a temporary “swing space” while nearby schools undergo construction.

Superintendent Brian Yearwood’s proposal also includes $44 million in cuts from the central office, impacting nearly 300 jobs. This reduction is part of a broader plan to reorganize district leadership and address long-standing concerns about overstaffing in the central office. Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers commented on the need to reorganize, citing previous complaints from both political parties about the district’s central office staffing levels.

The proposal further divides the budget into cuts across various categories, including $41 million from school funds not directly related to student instruction, $30 million from union negotiations, and $13 million from transportation and operations. The plan also includes a restructuring of the Superintendent’s cabinet, reducing the number of chiefs from 13 to 7.

Parents and community members voiced strong opposition to the closures during the meeting. Some, particularly those from the King Elementary area, expressed concerns about the impact on already vulnerable communities, with one board member calling the potential for a “school desert” in these neighborhoods a grave concern. Nonetheless, the board voted overwhelmingly to proceed with the closures, although a few members, such as Tricia Lister and Gail Logan Strange, voted against them.

Budget Cuts Spark Tensions Over Student Support

Alongside the school closures, the board’s proposed cuts have ignited a fierce debate over student support services, especially in the area of mental health. The proposal initially included a $7.6 million reduction to mental health practitioner funding in schools, a move that would have cut vital support services for students. After significant pushback from educators, the district reversed this decision, with the board voting to restore full funding for mental health practitioners while allowing schools to decide how to allocate funds for instructional coaches. However, the budget still includes significant reductions to other critical services, including safety administrators and equity funds.

The proposed cuts to student safety and staffing have sparked concern about the district’s ability to maintain adequate security and support services, particularly as behavioral health needs continue to rise among students. Nyesha Owens Patterson, principal at Western Middle for the Arts, raised alarms about the removal of proactive safety staff, warning that relying on a single shared School Resource Officer could be insufficient to address growing challenges.

The district’s actions have garnered mixed reactions from community members, some of whom argue that the closures disproportionately affect marginalized populations. Board member Gail Logan Strange called out the economic disparities faced by families in the areas of the closing schools, suggesting that the financial burden of these cuts is being unfairly placed on those with the least resources.

The board’s decision to adopt the budget remains a work in progress, with the final budget set to be approved in May 2026 and implemented by July 1. However, changes can still be made before the working budget is finalized in September 2026, leaving room for further negotiations and adjustments. Despite the controversy, the district’s leadership has made it clear that the urgency of addressing the financial crisis leaves little room for delay.

As Jefferson County continues to confront its financial challenges, the future of nearly 100,000 students and the jobs of hundreds of district employees hang in the balance. Whether these cuts will successfully stabilize the district’s finances without sacrificing the quality of education remains uncertain.