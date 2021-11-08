Jeff Bezos Responds to Leo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend in a Viral Video on Twitter.

On Monday morning, Jeff Bezos responded to a video circulating on social media showing his girlfriend conversing with actor Leonardo DiCaprio during a weekend event in Los Angeles.

At the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s Art+Film Gala, Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, were seen talking with DiCaprio. Sanchez could be seen briefly wrapping her arm around DiCaprio, one of the event’s co-chairs, as the three talked.

By early Monday, the video had been viewed over 8 million times, prompting a sarcastic comment from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Twitter.

On Twitter, Barstool Sports posted a video of the interaction with the description “Leo is Mr. Steal Yo Girl.” By Monday morning, Barstool Sports’ tweet had over 4,000 retweets and more than 20,000 likes.

Come over here, Leo, I’d want to show you something… @LeoDiCaprio https://t.co/Gt2v9JZTNz pic.twitter.com/KqGLB839NI — November 8, 2021 Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) Bezos appeared to reply to the video in joke, uploading a snapshot of himself outside in front of a “Danger!” sign warning of a “steep precipice” with a “fatal plummet.” Bezos had his arms crossed along the top of the placard, dressed in red shorts and wearing a hat and sunglasses.

“Leo, come over here, I want to show you something,” he wrote in a tweet that included the Oscar winner’s Twitter handle.

Bezos’ relationship with Sanchez became public in early 2019, just as the billionaire and his 25-year wife, MacKenzie Scott, announced their divorce. Bezos and Sanchez have been dating for more than three years, according to a Bezos representative.

DiCaprio is presently dating actress Camila Morrone, who he has never married.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Bezos, Sanchez, and DiCaprio were among over 700 people who attended the celebration on Saturday. The 10th annual event honored filmmaker Steven Spielberg, as well as American painters Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley, and generated a reported $5 million for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

This year’s event was co-hosted by DiCaprio and Eva Chow, a museum trustee. Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Jared Leto, Paris Hilton, and characters from the smash Netflix show were among the other celebs in attendance. This is a condensed version of the information.