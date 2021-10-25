Jeff Bezos is planning to launch a “Business Park” space station for businesses and tourists.

Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ company, announced plans for a private “business park” space station that will serve both businesses and visitors today. According to CNBC, the station will debut between 2025 and 2030.

The “Orbital Reef” space station will have nearly as much habitable volume as the International Space Station, allowing ten people to reside onboard. Orbital Reef is the newest step in Bezos’ plan for Blue Origin, which is to get to the point when “millions of people live and work in space to benefit Earth.” Sierra Space of the Sierra Nevada Corporation, Boeing, Genesis Engineering, and Redwire Space are among the companies that will partner Blue Origin in making Orbital Reef a reality.

Mike Gold, Redwire’s executive vice president, told CNBC, “We’re only beginning to comprehend the immense ramifications that microgravity research, development, and manufacturing can have, not only for exploring the universe and discovering discoveries, but also for enhancing life on Earth.”

Redwire will be in charge of the station’s payload operations as well as the station’s deployable structures. The station will also be used by the corporation for microgravity research, development, and production.

According to CNBC, Genesis Engineering will work on the station’s “Single Person Spacecraft” system, which will serve as an alternative to the traditional spacesuit.

Boeing will be in charge of the station’s “science-focused module” as well as handling Orbital Reef’s operations, maintenance, and engineering. Sierra Nevada’s Dream Chaser spacecraft will deliver crew and cargo to the station, as will the company’s Starliner capsule.

Sierra Space’s LIFE (Large Integrated Flexible Environment) habitat will be donated to the Reef. LIFE is a module that expands once it is launched into space, enabling for larger living quarters to be transported to the station at a lower cost.

In contrast to previous adventures, which were mostly directed by NASA and other government bodies, tackling space technology development through a federation of private firms is a novel approach. NASA wants to decommission the International Space Station by the end of the decade, saving the government more than $1 billion per year. Orbital Reef’s growth could provide a glimpse into the future of space travel.

“Space exploration and development is entering a second golden age,” Gold remarked.

