Jeff Bezos claims that his experience in space convinced him to do more to help save the planet.

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, said his recent journey to space prompted him to act, pledging $2 billion to help combat climate change.

Bezos made the revelation during the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, which is also being attended by international leaders attempting to find a solution to the situation.

During his 10-minute suborbital journey aboard his New Shepard rocket ship, he informed conference attendees that the vulnerability of Earth was highlighted.

“I was told that seeing the Earth from space alters your perspective on the planet. But I wasn’t expecting how much of that would be true “According to the Press Association news agency, Bezos stated.

“Looking back at Earth from above, the atmosphere appears thin, and the world appears finite and vulnerable. Now, more than ever, in this important year, and in what we all see as the decisive decade, we must all work together to defend our planet.” Bezos noted that two-thirds of Africa’s land is deteriorated, but that this can be rectified, when announcing the pledge during an event on protecting and restoring forests and land.

“We must conserve what we still have, restore what we’ve lost, and grow what we require to exist in a way that does not degrade the earth for future generations. While also sequestering carbon, restoration can improve soil fertility, increase yields, and improve food security, as well as make water more reliable, create jobs, and boost economic growth.” The money from the tycoon’s Bezos Earth Fund is part of a $10 billion commitment to combat climate change over the next decade, according to the billionaire.

After making a similar speech about being inspired by his flight into space in September, Bezos committed to give away $1 billion in grants this year to promote conservation activities.

"Together, this $3 billion in pledges will fuel a new three-fold natural agenda for the Bezos Earth Fund, focusing on conservation, restoration, and food transformation," Bezos said on Tuesday, according to CNBC. "We must conserve what we still have, restore what we've lost, and grow what we require to exist in a way that does not degrade the earth for future generations."