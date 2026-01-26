Jealous Rage Leads to Murder in Marsabit as Suspect Turns Himself In

Elbeso village in Marsabit County is in mourning following the brutal murder of a 34-year-old man, believed to have been the result of a love triangle dispute. Badaqe Galgalo Abduba was found lifeless in a pool of blood after sustaining multiple stab wounds, triggering shockwaves in the small community.

Fatal Confrontation

The deadly altercation occurred at the home of a woman who was allegedly at the center of the dispute. According to Marsabit County Police Commander Leonard Kimaiyo, the victim had gone to visit the woman but was confronted by another man, Guyo Talbe, 45, who also claimed a romantic relationship with her. What followed was a violent confrontation that quickly escalated, with Talbe allegedly drawing a knife and fatally injuring Abduba before fleeing the scene.

Despite the crime’s brutality, Talbe later surrendered to the police hours after the attack. Reports suggest that the suspect turned himself in to avoid retaliation from the victim’s family. Law enforcement recovered a bloodstained kitchen knife from the scene, which will be a key piece of evidence in the ongoing investigation.

Community Pleads for Calm

The murder has added to existing tensions in the region, which is often marked by inter-clan disputes. Local elders have called for calm, urging the youth not to take justice into their own hands. As the community comes to terms with the loss, the case has been handed over to the courts, where Talbe will face charges of murder.

This tragedy highlights a troubling rise in crimes of passion, particularly among young men in the region. Local peace advocates have warned that traditional conflict resolution methods are breaking down, with many opting for violence rather than seeking guidance from elder councils.

As Abduba’s family prepares to bury their loved one, the village of Elbeso is left grappling with the senseless loss of life, and the looming uncertainty of what will come next in this deeply divided community.