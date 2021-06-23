JD Sports is having its biggest summer sale ever, with 50% off sneakers and items starting at £3.

JD Sports has launched a major online sale with up to 50% off clothing and footwear for people of all ages.

With up to 50% off all sale products, up to 60% off kids’ and women’s clothes, and 50% off men’s lines, the summer sale is the retailer’s biggest yet, so customers will have to act fast to obtain their favorites before they’re gone.

Nike, Vans, North Face, Berghaus, and Under Armour are among the retailers’ most popular brands included in the offer.

Men’s North Face T-Shirts are on sale for £15 and children’s clothing starts at £10. Nike React Vision shoes are on sale for £80, down from £115.

In the kids’ footwear area, Vans Old Skool Trainers are on sale for £25, down from £40.

JD Sports has a flagship store on Paradise Street in Liverpool city centre, although all discounts are also available online.

The whole JD Sport summer sale can be found here.

The Nike Air Max 2090 retailed for £130, not £90. Children’s Adidas Linear Essential T-Shirt/Shorts Set (was £25, now £18 T-Shirt by McKenzie Paley – was £20, now £12 Puma Core Cycle Shorts – £14 (was £25) Men’s McKenzie Bryson T-Shirt – £20, now £3 Puma Women’s Oslo Maja – was £80, now £20