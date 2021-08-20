JD Sports and The Range are among the worst online businesses when it comes to dealing with customer concerns.

According to consumer watchdog Which?, JD and The Range are among the worst online retailers for customer care.

As hundreds of high-street stores were shuttered due to the Coronavirus, customer service was more vital than ever for internet companies.

Which? polled 5,000 customers who called customer service during the lockdown to see how they felt about the stores.

JD Sports, The Range, Homebase, Sports Direct, Funky Pigeon, Scan, Appliances Direct, Debenhams, and Carphone Warehouse all received one star out of five for overall performance.

“I attempted to get in touch a few times but it felt pointless so I simply gave up and lost the £60,” one JD Sports client who ordered sneakers that never arrived told researchers.

One out of every five Homebase consumers had a problem with their order and stated that they would not shop there again.

One in ten people reported their problems were not resolved or that no remedy was presented.

A quarter of Carphone Warehouse consumers claimed they had been charged or paid wrongly.

“I had to keep chasing them for my order, and they had no interest in helping me,” one The Range client complained.

One out of every five Sports Direct customers who had problems stated they were unlikely to shop there again.

One person described their service as “unhelpful and inconvenient.”

Another customer claimed they were issued a product that was completely different from what they ordered and were given a voucher in exchange.

Across the board, Marks & Spencer and Screwfix received five stars.

Nearly nine out of 10 Marks clients indicated they were satisfied with the answers provided.

Nine out of ten customers at Screwfix had their problem repaired within 24 hours.

Amazon did well as well, receiving four stars for overall customer service.

Customers told Which? a third of the time. Missed or late deliveries were the source of their dissatisfaction. One out of every five people had trouble returning items.

Two-thirds were able to reach an agreement, but a large minority were dissatisfied, and one in ten felt their problem had not been handled.

The majority of respondents said Covid was being used as an excuse for bad customer service. The trend to online shopping, on the other hand, appears to be continuing, with one in every five people stating they have continued to purchase for things online. “The summary has come to an end.”