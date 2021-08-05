Jazza Dickens is content with an unpleasant victory over Kid Galahad to bring the world title back to Liverpool.

Jazza Dickens may be a brilliant practitioner of the sweet science, but if it means bringing the IBF World Featherweight title to Liverpool on Saturday night, he is willing to win ugly.

At Matchroom HQ in Brentwood, Essex, Jazza faces familiar foe Kid Galahad – the pair fought for the British super-bantamweight title eight years ago and have sparred more than 60 rounds together – but Dickens is willing to go to any length to become the only Scouse fighter with a world title belt around his waist.

Dickens stated, “He claims he doesn’t care how horrible it looks.” “We’ll fight that way if that’s how he wants to fight, but I like the old-fashioned approach, the way boxing was invented — two men standing and battling.

“I don’t believe this struggle requires the use of a needle. We’re two excellent fighters who can sell a fight because we know how to fight.”

Galahad – actual name Abdul Barry Awad – won a tenth-round TKO at the Magna Centre in Rotherham in 2013, proving the pair’s point.

But a lot has transpired in both fighters’ careers since then, with Dickens being on an eight-fight winning streak and Galahad virtually dormant since his first professional loss to Josh Warrington over two years ago.

Galahad hasn’t fought in a year or something like that, according to Dickens (his only fight since losing to Warrington was an eighth-round stoppage of Claudio Marrero in February 2020). “I guess the longest time I’ve ever gone without eating is about six months.

“I had a fractured jaw at the time, so it was a difficult period. Not being able to fight was depressing. That’s how I look at it. I’m not sure about him. Whatever it takes to win, I’ll do it. I need to find a solution. First and foremost, I must be myself, and I must find a way to win.

“Deep down, Barry is a very humble man. He was attempting to be Prince Naseem a few years ago, but since losing, he’s shown a more humble side. Deep down, Barry is a decent guy;.” “The summary comes to an end.”