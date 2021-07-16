Jayson Tatum Injury Update, USA Basketball 2021: Losing Streak Ends Before Rematch With Australia

The US men’s basketball team finally got its first win before heading to the Tokyo Olympics after three tries. The United States of America ended its losing streak by defeating Argentina 108-80 in Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

The overwhelming victory came just 24 hours after Team USA lost an exhibition game to Australia by eight points. Nigeria stunned the United States by defeating them 90-87 on Saturday.

Team USA coach Gregg Popovich told ESPN on Tuesday, “I think we sustained our [stamina]quite well.” “Against Australia, we competed well, rebounded well, played defense, ran the floor effectively, and had a nice pace for a half, then it faded away for a half. That was the case for the most of the game tonight. Hopefully, this is an indication that things are improving.”

Team USA was led by Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, who each had 17 points and six rebounds. Durant made nine shots in under 24 minutes to lead the club to a 16-point halftime advantage.

Durant probably proved himself as the best basketball player in the world in two playoff rounds with the Brooklyn Nets. If he performs as well as he did in the NBA postseason, Team USA will be extremely difficult to beat at the Summer Games.

In the first two games, Durant looked rusty, shooting 10-of-26 from the field. In the two losses, Beal only made five field goals. In the match against Australia, Jayson Tatum missed eight of his twelve shots.

Tatum was forced to sit out Tuesday’s game due to a painful knee. According to ESPN, the injury isn’t deemed significant, and Tatum was rested as a precaution.

The list of NBA players who aren’t playing for Team USA is perhaps more visible – LeBron James, Chris Paul, Anthony Davis, and Stephen Curry, to name a few. Several players presently competing in the NBA Finals, such as Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns and Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks, are likely to join the squad after the season.

Team USA will not have to wait until Tokyo to exact vengeance on Australia. On Friday, the two teams will face again in Las Vegas. It’s Team USA’s second-to-last demonstration before travelling to the Olympics, where they’ll be aiming for their fourth gold medal in a row.

Argentina was defeated in exhibition games by both Nigeria and Australia. Australia is regarded as the best.