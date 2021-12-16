Jay Kontzle, star of Emmerdale Billy, talks about his boyband days, his terrible history, and his gorgeous wife.

Billy Fletcher of Emmerdale may be setting himself up for trouble by allowing murderous nurse Meena to come in with him for the holidays.

Billy has been at the center of several surprising storylines since joining the serial in 2018, and actor Jay Kontzle’s journey to TV celebrity has been swift.

Only a few weeks after his initial appearance, Jay joined his fellow cast members to accept the prize for Best Soap at the 2019 National Television Awards, according to the Daily Star.

Jay told Cheshire Live that he didn’t think he’d get the part, but he went to a casting session in October 2018 after hearing about it from Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas.

He stated, ” “It wasn’t until I got there that everything fell into place and I realized how well the part fit me. Since then, I’ve had a very busy and exciting time, and I’m quite happy.” Prior to his Emmerdale fame, Jay performed in various TV shows such as Fresh Meat and was a member of a tremendously popular boyband.

The 28-year-old actress had a tragic start in life as well.

When Jay was a baby, his mother Louise was pushing him across a pelican crossing in a pram when a car hit them and Jay’s pram smashed through a shop window.

His mother was critically injured, and Jay was dubbed a “miracle baby” for surviving the tragedy despite major injuries, including a shattered skull.

Jay’s mother died in a vehicle accident when he was four years old, at the age of 21.

Jay was raised by his grandparents after his mother died, according to OK! Magazine: “My mother was the most wonderful person on the planet, but my grandparents did an outstanding job.

“I’m grateful for everything they’ve done for me.”

He also told the Manchester Evening News that a childhood tragedy molded who he is today, saying, “I feel all these unpleasant experiences contribute to strengthen your character.”

In his daily life, Jay has used his own experiences to assist other children.

“I worked at a school for youngsters with exceptional educational needs and because of,” he told the Manchester Evening News.

