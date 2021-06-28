Javid is scheduled to speak to MPs in the hopes of hastening the easing of Covid restrictions.

Sajid Javid is set to deliver his first Commons address since rejoining the Cabinet, with lockdown critics hoping he will deviate from his predecessor’s approach and advocate for a rapid removal of restrictions.

Mr Javid, who took over as Health Secretary after Matt Hancock resigned over the weekend, said on Sunday that his “most immediate goal” will be to “ensure that we can get back to normal as soon as possible.”

Some Tory MPs disliked Mr Hancock because he was seen as a roadblock to the relaxing of coronavirus restrictions.

Mr Javid is scheduled to return to the Commons despatch box for the first time since resigning as chancellor in February last year after being informed that if he wanted to keep his position, he needed to fire all of his advisers.

While it is unlikely that he will terminate the lockdown before July 19, he is said to be confident that the measures will not be extended beyond that date.

Any modification in limits will be announced one week in advance, according to ministers.

Mr Javid, along with Chancellor Rishi Sunak, is thought to be more in the “hawks” camp of Cabinet thinking on the coronavirus strategy.

He expressed his fears about protracted lockdowns and how they might affect the economy in a resurfaced interview with Sky News from May of last year.

Mr Hancock, on the other hand, was regarded as a “dove” who advocated for tighter limits.

When asked on Sunday if Labour would back any shift in policy under the new Health Secretary, Sir Keir Starmer responded: “What we’ve seen today is confusion, because the incoming Health Secretary says he wants to open up as early as possible.” The government has now reversed its position.”

Mr Javid’s remarks to media were contrasted with a similar statement released in his name by his new department, but without the. (This is a brief piece.)