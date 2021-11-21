‘Java Junkie’ pays tribute to Peter Aykroyd, a former cast member of Saturday Night Live who died at the age of 66.

Following his death at the age of 66, the cast of Saturday Night Live paid tribute to former writer and cast member Peter Aykroyd with a clip from the short film ‘Java Junkie.’

The tape was shown near the close of the show, and it was later confirmed by a message from SNL’s Twitter account.

There was no other information on Aykroyd’s death in the SNL post, and there have been no updates as of Sunday morning.

The younger brother of comedic legend Dan Aykroyd, Canadian Aykroyd joined SNL in 1979 and served as a writer and cast member for the NBC series’ fifth season.

At the 1980 Primetime Emmy Awards, Aykroyd and several members of the SNL staff were nominated for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program for their work on the show.

Wes Johnson, an actor and voice artist, paid tribute to Aykroyd in a tweet after his death, writing: “#PeterAykroyd, thank you for everything. Best wishes and condolences to you and your family.” Aykroyd, Peter 1955-2021 “The Java Junkie” from Saturday Night Live in 1979-80 pic.twitter.com/5IJWJTezgz November 21, 2021 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) Many more paid respect to the actor and writer on social media and extended their condolences to the Aykroyd family.

Aykroyd was born in Ottawa, Ontario, in November 1955, and went on to feature in a number of films and television programs, including 1993’s Coneheads, which he co-wrote with his brother Dan.

In The Blues Brothers: The Animated Series, Aykroyd took over for brother Dan in the character of Elwood, though the series was eventually canceled and the eight episodes never aired.

He also co-created the 88-episode Canadian science-fiction drama Psi Factor: Chronicles of the Paranormal, which aired from 1996 to 2000.

Aykroyd’s death was announced when his brother Dan was promoting Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the next installment in the Ghostbusters franchise.

Norm MacDonald, a former cast member of Saturday Night Live, died earlier this year at the age of 61 after a secret battle with cancer.

In the 1990s, MacDonald was best known for his five-year stint as a cast member of Saturday Night Live, during which he spent three years as host. This is a condensed version of the information.