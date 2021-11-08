Jason Miller and Michael Flynn In a new round of subpoenas, the Jan. 6 Committee has set certain goals.

A House committee probing the disturbance at the US Capitol on January 6 has issued a new round of subpoenas.

Several advisors and associates of former President Donald Trump are among the targets named by the January 6 select committee.

Jason Miller, a key adviser to Trump’s re-election campaign in 2020; Michael Flynn, the former president’s onetime national security adviser; Angela McCallum, Trump’s national executive assistant; and William Stepien, Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, have all been summoned to testify.

Lawmakers have also subpoenaed John Eastman, who allegedly informed Trump that state electors may be rejected, and Bernard Kerik, who allegedly attended the January 5th, 2021 meeting at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C.

“In the days leading up to the January 6th attack, the former President’s closest cronies and advisors orchestrated a campaign of electoral misinformation and plotted tactics to thwart the Electoral College vote count,” said chairman Bennie Thompson in a statement.

“Every detail about their efforts to overturn the election, including who they were talking to in the White House and in Congress, what ties they had with protests that developed into a riot, and who funded for it all,” Thompson added.

Four former Trump administration officials—Steve Bannon, White House top of staff Mark Meadows, deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino Jr., and Pentagon chief of staff Kash Patel—were previously summoned to testify by the House panel.

Bannon has refused to comply, asserting executive privilege despite the fact that he was not a member of the government at the time of the Capitol incident.