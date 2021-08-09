Jason Mars has been cleared by a formal investigation; here’s what he’s up to now.

Dr. Jason Mars had an eventful year last year. Scholar, researcher, founder, and popular author, the University of Michigan professor wears several roles. He never imagined, however, that he would be the target of anonymous charges from disgruntled former workers of the company he founded. Mars has discovered the hard way that with increased visibility and rapid success comes a larger target on one’s back. Supporters are coming out now that Jason’s name has been cleared, while he concentrates on developing a new technology.

The previous issue derives from his stint as CEO of Clinc, the enormously successful conversational AI business he started, which raised more than $60 million and was valued at $200 million while he was in charge. Former employees made claims, the majority of which were anonymous, and articles were published as a result. Clinc’s name has been cleared after two lengthy examinations, one by his board and the other by the University of Michigan. After six months of examination and hundreds of pages of evidence, it was determined that Mars’ actions did not constitute workplace sexual harassment, and that many of the press reports were unreliable.

"The preponderance of the evidence does not support the conclusion that the Respondent subjected the Complainant[s]to sexual harassment in violation of the Sexual Harassment Policy, SPG 201.89," according to a formal finding on policy violation by the University of Michigan's investigation. This came after Clinc's board of directors issued a formal statement based on a prior third party in the investigation. "One of the smartest and most committed leaders I've ever dealt with is Jason. I'm aware that some things have been stated about his character, but I can only speak to what I've seen, which has been nothing but respect. I can honestly tell that, despite having been a victim of violence in the past, I do not feel unsafe or uncomfortable with Jason," said AnLypha Yang, a former Clinc employee.