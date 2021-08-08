Jason Kenny is overjoyed after winning gold in the keirin at the Tokyo Olympics.

With a shocking victory in the men’s keirin final in Izu, Jason Kenny became the first British man to win seven Olympic gold medals.

Kenny had grumbled about being out of shape during the men’s sprint earlier this week, but you’d never know it based on the way he rode away from the field to win by 0.763 seconds over Malaysia’s Azizulhasni Awang.

Kenny becomes the first British athlete to earn nine Olympic medals, adding to the team sprint silver he won with Jack Carlin and Ryan Owens on Tuesday.

Perhaps Kenny’s competitors were guilty of paying too much attention to the negative appraisal of his physical condition after he placed eighth in the individual sprint competition.

Before the derny had even started, Australia’s Matthew Glaetzer let go of his wheel.

Kenny looked over his shoulder and realized he had an edge, so he charged forward and built an unbreakable lead.

Kenny successfully defended the keirin championship he won in Rio — and he did so in Izu, where Japan’s elite keirin school is headquartered – despite having already handed over his team sprint and individual sprint titles this week.

Harrie Lavreysen of Holland won bronze two days after winning the individual sprint title.

Kenny could have been forgiven for taking his eye off the ball in this event, as his warm-ups for the quarter-finals were cut short when his wife Laura crashed hard in the first scratch race of the women’s omnium and took a long time to recover.

Laura recovered to win the next pace event, but an early exit from the elimination race dealt a severe damage to her medal chances.