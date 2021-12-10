Jason Harris was sentenced to life in prison for poisoning his wife’s cereal with heroin, which resulted in her death.

On Friday, Jason Harris was sentenced to life in prison for poisoning his wife Christina’s cereal with heroin, which resulted in her death in 2014.

According to MLive.com, Harris, 47, of Davison, Michigan, was sentenced by Genesee Circuit Court Judge David J. Newblatt after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder, solicitation of murder, and delivery of a controlled substance causing death in November.

According to MLive.com, a neighbor told authorities that Christina Harris was hungry the night of her death, so Jason Harris made her a bowl of cereal, which she spilled while eating and passed out on the living room floor.

According to WDIV-TV, Harris told police that he put his wife to bed that night and that when he went to work the next day, she was still sleeping. He said his wife wouldn’t answer his phone or respond to texts, so he asked a neighbor to check on her.

According to WDIV-TV, a neighbor told authorities that the door was unlocked and Christina Harris was cold to the touch and unresponsive. Another neighbor, a registered nurse, came over and dialed 911 as well. Soon later, Harris was pronounced dead.

According to The Washington Newsday, Christina Harris’ family members repeatedly assured officials that she was not a drug user. When an investigator analyzed frozen breast milk gathered before her death in 2016, it was verified. There were no evidence of narcotics in Harris’ breast milk, indicating that he did not take drugs.

Jason Harris’ brother and sister also told detectives that he’d made earlier comments “about getting rid of Christina Harris” and that he’d been meeting women before her murder, according to MLive.com.

According to the Associated Press, Leyton stated, “This was a very unfortunate case, and my heart goes out to the family and friends.”

“I absolutely agree with their decision,” Newblatt remarked. “You are to blame. You were the one who did it. You’re a serial killer. You are a deceiver. That is something I want to emphasize. Your lies were seen through by the jury, and I am seeing through your lies as well.” Christina Harris’ death in 2014 was ruled an accidental overdose by a medical examiner. However, investigators later claimed that it was a murder plot concocted by Jason Harris in their Davison, Genesee County home.

