Jason Donovan’s ‘disaster’ in Rolling In It enrages fans.

Viewers of Rolling in it were furious with Jason Donovan when he made a blunder on Saturday night’s show.

Jason was competing against participant Christopher for a chance to win money.

When asked about Gloria Gaynor’s renowned song “I Will Survive” and which phrase came last, Jason felt confident right away because he sung the song on a daily basis as part of his West End production Pricilla Queen of the Desert.

Jason and Christopher sang the song while answering the question concerning the following set of lyrics.

But, more importantly, they chose the incorrect answer, leaving viewers stunned.

“YOU’RE LITERALLY IN THE SHOW, JASON!” Amy exclaimed. Omg..”

“It’s a disaster that you physically performed the lyrics and STILL picked the wrong one,” Kelly added.

“Jason Jason Jason, you even sang the song and got it wrong,” Jo added.

“How did Jason Donovan and his contestant manage to sing the lines to I Will Survive word for word and still get the answer wrong?” Linda Studd wondered.

“Can’t believe they just sung it and STILL got it wrong!” Dyna Mo exclaimed.

When it was discovered that he had chosen the incorrect answer, Jason was shocked and exclaimed, “I mean, it’s a disaster.”

“That’s more than a disaster,” remarked host Stephen Mulhern.

“I don’t think that’s sunk in yet, gosh what are we going to do?” Jason replied.