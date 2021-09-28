Jarrod Ramos, who was convicted of killing five people in a newspaper shooting, will spend the rest of his life in prison.

According to the Associated Press, the guy who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper in 2018 was sentenced to more than five life sentences without the possibility of release.

Jarrod Ramos, who was guilty of killing Wendi Winters, John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, and Rebecca Smith with a shotgun at the Capital Gazette’s office, received the ruling Tuesday from Anne Arundel County Judge Michael Wachs.

Ramos displayed no remorse, according to Wachs, and reportedly warned a state doctor that if released, he would kill more people.

“The ramifications of this case are enormous,” Wachs added. “To say that the defendant acted with callous contempt for the sacredness of human life would be an understatement.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In 2019, Ramos used Maryland’s version of an insanity argument to plead guilty but not criminally liable to all 23 counts against him. Before and throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the lawsuit was repeatedly postponed.

When asked by his attorney, Katy O’Donnell, Ramos, who sat in court wearing a black mask, declined to make a comment.

Survivors of the shooting and family of the five victims who perished in the attack also spoke about their anguish and loss prior to the sentencing.

Wendi Winters’ daughter, Montana Winters Geimer, testified that her mother “woke up one morning, went to work, and never returned.”

Geimer told Wachs, “The day she died was the darkest day of my life.” “I’ve had nightmares about the hours I didn’t know if she was alive or dead ever since.”

The incident was one of the most heinous assaults on journalists in American history.

After a 12-day trial in July, a jury took less than two hours to dismiss Ramos’ attorneys’ arguments that he couldn’t comprehend the criminality of his acts.

Ramos, 41, is accused of acting out of vengeance after the newspaper published an article in 2011 about his guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of harassing a former high school classmate. Prosecutors claimed that his thorough planning for the attack, which included preparations for his capture and incarceration, demonstrated that he was aware of the criminality of his acts.