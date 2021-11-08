Jarrod Bowen passes the transfer test for Liverpool, but Jurgen Klopp has another attacking hope.

When West Ham took an early lead against Liverpool in the fourth minute, it appeared that this would not be a game for Jarrod Bowen to show off his offensive skills against one of his possible suitors.

While he didn’t score in the Hammers’ deserved 3-2 victory, the forward’s performance, as part of a strong team effort, highlighted why Jurgen Klopp is a fan and how he may fit into his side.

As David Moyes’ side gained the lead for the second time, it was the former Hull City man who played in Pablo Fornals, before Kurt Zouma headed home his corner to seal the points.

But his contribution to a hard-working West Ham effort was more than just two assists.

Only Mohamed Salah had more than three dribbles, and only Declan Rice had more than three tackles, as he took the game to Liverpool while also fighting to reclaim possession.

Meanwhile, a stunning Virgil van Dijk tackle in the first half denied him a shooting opportunity, while he was important to West Ham getting in behind the Reds on the counter and causing Andy Robertson difficulties time and time again.

With Roberto Firmino sidelined for more than a month due to a hamstring injury, and Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane expected to leave for the Africa Cup of Nations in January, the spotlight on Liverpool’s attacking alternatives will only grow in the coming weeks.

And with West Ham coming out on top, disappointing Salah, Mane, and Diogo Jota, cries for a new signing aren’t going away any time soon.

This was meant to be Liverpool’s chance to reaffirm their title credentials and extend their 25-game winning streak after Chelsea lost to Burnley on Saturday. Instead, only two weeks after hammering Manchester United 5-0, they appear to be missing something crucial if they are to beat both Thomas Tuchel’s team and Man City.

Bowen may not be the answer, since he is likely only one of several names on the Reds' newest roster.