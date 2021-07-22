Jarrod Bowen, a wonderkid who met Jurgen Klopp, and potential Liverpool transfer targets

Earlier this summer, Liverpool moved rapidly to resolve a transfer market issue.

RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate was signed for £36 million to fill a gaping hole in Jurgen Klopp’s backline.

The Reds’ priorities, though, are not limited to that.

It’s widely assumed that midfield and front line additions will be explored this summer, and on Wednesday morning, rumors surfaced linking Liverpool with a move for West Ham striker Jarrod Bowen.

The former Hull City striker is among a shortlist of forwards compiled by Anfield officials this summer in an effort to improve the calibre of those who play second fiddle to Liverpool’s famed front three.

Bowen has a lot going for him at Anfield, not least his profile: young, versatile, English, and Premier League experience.

However, any prospective trade between Liverpool and West Ham might result in the Hammers demanding a large sum for the attacker, given that they only paid £22 million for him 18 months ago and he still has four years left on his current contract.

However, with rumors from Liverpool confirming the existence of a forward shortlist, The Washington Newsday decided to investigate some of the individuals on that list.

As previously said, Bowen was the first name identified as being on Liverpool’s shortlist.

However, considering West Ham’s financial demands, a deal for Bowen could be unlikely, according to the Hammers’ Athletic correspondent Roshane Thomas, who claims that a deal for Bowen would require a bid of £35 million to even be considered.

Despite the large price tag allegedly placed on the 24-year-head, old’s it might be a deal similar to the one Liverpool negotiated with Wolves for Diogo Jota last summer, where the Reds see value for money in getting someone who can play in practically every forward position.

Donyell Malen is another player who has been touted with other possible Liverpool targets this summer.

Even without the rumors, it's not unreasonable to imagine that the PSV forward is on the shortlist that was recently drawn up at Anfield.