Japan’s Shinzo Abe warns that China’s threat over Taiwan poses a “dangerous challenge” to everyone.

China’s recent warnings appeared to have gone unheeded this week, as Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reiterated pro-Taiwan sentiments and warned that American and Japanese military may intervene if the Taiwan Strait were to become a flashpoint.

Abe, who resigned in September 2020 due to health reasons, ignited a minor diplomatic row earlier this month when he said that a “Taiwan emergency” would be a crisis for Tokyo and the US-Japan alliance.

The US has purposefully been evasive about its intentions to preserve the democratic island against a Chinese invasion. According to Kyodo News, Abe warned during a television broadcast on Monday that an attack on any American naval vessel that does assist “might be a situation posing a threat to Japan’s survival, allowing the exercise of collective self-defense.”

Only an existential threat might warrant a reaction by the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) under a 2014 revision of the country’s postwar constitution, according to the former Japanese leader’s choice of words. According to Abe, the measure might include logistical support for the US military, which could include everything from base access to personnel transport and resupply.

Abe delivered a virtual speech in English at a Taiwan-US-Japan event held by the Prospect Foundation think tank in Taipei on Tuesday. Abe, speaking following Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-opening wen’s remarks, emphasized the island’s security once more.

“When there is a threat to Taiwan’s democracy, it is a grave challenge to all of us, especially to Japan,” he added, tying the risk of a cross-strait conflict to Tokyo’s own defense strategy and the strong cooperation between the JSDF and US forces. He also urged Japan, Taiwan, and the United States to keep improving their defense capabilities.

“Let us not forget that weakness breeds provocations. We must make every effort to improve our capabilities in all areas, including underwater, sea surface, airspace, cyber, and outer space “Abe remarked. “To that aim, let us examine new ways to more effectively share our knowledge and technologies.” “Here’s another point: a military expedition conducted by such a massive economy as China’s may be suicidal to say the least,” Abe added, echoing sentiments made in Japanese on December 1. This is a condensed version of the information.