Japan’s rapid COVID vaccination campaign is credited with helping to reduce cases.

After a summer wave that peaked at around 6,000 daily instances, Japan has experienced a drop in coronavirus cases, which could be attributed to the efficacy of its vaccine effort.

COVID-19 cases in Tokyo have dropped below 100 in recent weeks, marking an 11-month low.

While some are perplexed by the sharp drop, others point to a fairly swift COVID immunization campaign as a probable factor in Japan’s new numbers.

Other factors, according to some, are Japan’s decision to shut down many evening attractions and the Japanese habit of wearing masks during periods of heavy pollution or when sick.

“In Japan, rapid and intensive immunizations among persons younger than 64 years old may have resulted in a transient condition akin to herd immunity,” said Dr. Kazuhiro Tateda, a virology professor at Toho University.

Nearly 70% of the population has received all of their vaccinations. Japan has never been in a state of pandemic alert; instead, it has been in many situations of emergency.

Experts, on the other hand, are concerned about moving into the colder months without knowing the actual explanation of the sharp decline in cases.

So what’s the deal with the drop?

“It’s a difficult subject, and we have to consider the impact of vaccine progress, which is enormous,” said Norio Ohmagari, director of the Disease Control and Prevention Center. “At the same time, those who congregate in high-risk circumstances, such as crowded and poorly ventilated areas, may have already been infected and have developed natural immunity.” Though some thought that the decline in cases was due to reduced testing, data from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government indicated that the positivity rate dropped from 25% in late August to 1% in mid-October, while the number of tests dropped by one-third. According to Masataka Inokuchi, deputy chief of the Tokyo Medical Association, dropping positivity rates indicate that infections have decreased.

Japan’s state of emergency measures were not lockdowns, but rather demands for pubs and restaurants to close early and stop serving alcohol. Many people continued to commute on crowded trains and attend sporting and cultural events at stadiums with social barriers in place.

The government is gradually extending social and economic activities, while allowing sporting events and package tours on a trial basis with immunization certificates and additional funding. This is a condensed version of the information.