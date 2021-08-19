Japan will deploy its largest ship to protect the Senkaku Islands from Chinese patrols.

As Chinese government ships break records for patrols in the area, Japan will dedicate one of its largest coast guard warships to maritime security operations in the disputed Senkaku Islands.

According to a report published in the Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun on Thursday, the 6,500-ton patrol vessel Asazuki will join the Japanese coast guard’s Ishigaki branch, which is responsible for the East China Sea’s uninhabited islands.

The island chain is claimed by Beijing as part of its claim to Taiwan, and it is known as the Diaoyu Islands.

According to the Yomiuri Shimbun, the Asazuki, one of the largest and newest vessels in the coast guard fleet, is completing sea trials and might oversee Senkaku operations as early as November.

Japan has set down five 6,500-ton patrol ships for its coast guard, according to the newspaper. They’re all helicopter transport classes.

Last year, China’s coast guard established new records for intrusions into the Senkaku Islands’ territorial sea and contiguous zone, but the Japanese data for 2021 so far are even more worrying.

According to the publication, China’s white-hull government ships had patrolled the Senkaku Islands for 212 days this year as of Wednesday. Beijing’s maritime police agency had registered 157 days of activities around the islands when Typhoon In-Fa halted their progress last month.

The China coast guard announced on Thursday that its warships had resumed patrols in the territorial seas off Diaoyu in an online posting.

This year’s China coast guard activities near the island chain have involved a fleet of four ships, one of which is armed with an autocannon, which Tokyo officials claim harass and pursue Japanese fishing vessels on a regular basis. The ships have been known to break into two groups, one of which anchored in Japanese territorial seas for a record 47 hours in July around the main island of Uotsuri.

Asazuki’s deployment is likely to boost Japan’s ability to respond to China’s “gray-zone” operations.

A total of 1,161 Chinese maritime patrol ships spent 333 days around the Senkaku Islands in 2020, according to a white paper from Japan’s Defense Ministry, including 111 days in a row. The 333-day record is also expected to be broken by the end of the year, according to analysts.

