Japan seeks permission to dump 1,000 tanks of radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean.

Japan plans to dump vast amounts of cleaned radioactive water from the stricken Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea, claiming that this is the most practical way to dispose of the water.

The government and the plant’s operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, announced plans in April to begin releasing radioactive water in Spring 2023, despite strong opposition from fishermen, local residents, and China and South Korea, Japan’s neighbors who may be affected by the radioactive water.

Japan has asked the International Atomic Energy Agency for help in ensuring the safety of its nuclear power plants.