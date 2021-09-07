Japan has demanded $900,000 per person from North Korea in retaliation for human rights violations.

A Japanese court is seeking 100 million yen ($900,000) from North Korea for each ethnic Korean citizen of Japan who claims to have been subjected to human rights violations in the Orwellian country.

Approximately 93,000 ethnic Korean inhabitants of Japan and their family members fled to North Korea decades ago, enticed by promises of a life free of prejudice. According to an attorney and plaintiff, the resettlement scheme promised a “heaven on Earth.”

Despite the fact that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is unlikely to show up for the hearing on October 14, the presiding judge called him anyhow, which is an uncommon occurrence. According to Kenji Fukuda, who is defending five of the plaintiffs in the case, foreign leaders are usually awarded sovereign immunity.

Eiko Kawasaki, a 79-year-old Korean who was born and reared in Japan, departed when she was 17 years old, a year after North Korea began a huge repatriation program to compensate for laborers killed in the Korean War and return overseas Koreans. Until 1984, the program continued to seek recruits, many of whom were originated from South Korea.

The Japanese government, which views Koreans as outsiders, approved the program and assisted in arranging their transportation to North Korea.

Kawasaki claimed she was imprisoned in North Korea for 43 years before defecting in 2003, leaving her grown children behind.

She claimed that North Korea promised them free healthcare, education, jobs, and other amenities, but that none of these were available, and that they were usually allocated physical labor in mines, woods, and farms.

“None of us would have gone if we had known the reality about North Korea,” she claimed at a press briefing on Tuesday.

In August 2018, Kawasaki and the other four program defectors filed a case in Tokyo District Court seeking compensation from North Korea’s government.

According to their lawyer, Fukuda, the court agreed to summon Kim Jong Un to his first hearing on October 14 after three years of pretrial deliberations.

Fukuda said he doesn’t expect Kim to show up or pay compensation if the court orders it, but he hopes the case will set a precedent for future Japanese-North Korean talks. This is a condensed version of the information.