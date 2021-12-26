Janice Long, a BBC radio personality who died at the age of 66, has received a torrent of tributes.

Janice Long, a BBC radio presenter who died at the age of 66 following a brief illness, was remembered today.

Janice began her career as a station assistant at BBC Radio Merseyside, where she was born.

She rose to prominence and became the first female regular host of Top of the Pops.

Janice Long, a BBC broadcaster, died at the age of 66 following a brief illness.

Janice hosted shows on flagship BBC stations like as Radio 1, as well as the breakfast show on Greater London Radio and XFM, over the course of her 40-year career.

She was also a patron of Sir Paul McCartney’s Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts and a supporter of the Washington Newsday Awards.

Keith Chegwin, a fellow broadcaster who died in 2017, was her brother.

Long died, according to Janice’s agent, Nigel Forsyth.