Janice Long, a BBC DJ, talks about her first TV appearance, her renowned brother, and her Liverpool heritage.

Janice Long, who died at the age of 66, has left the broadcasting industry in shock.

Her agent announced in a statement that the legendary DJ died on Christmas Day at home with her family.

The presenter, who was born in Liverpool, was a pioneer in the profession, leaving behind a brilliant legacy that spanned five decades.

Janice qualified as a flight attendant and worked as part of Laker Airways’ cabin crew before breaking into radio.

She married her first husband Trevor Long in 1977, and the two featured on the first edition of the game show 3-2-1 in 1978 as winning competitors.

The next year, Janice landed a job as a station assistant on BBC Merseyside, which proved to be the start of a trailblazing career in showbusiness.

On her Sunday evening show, Streetlife, she championed local music and offered emerging musicians like Frankie Goes to Hollywood a stage.

Janice’s talent allowed her to quickly ascend to the top, and following an interview with fellow DJ Paul Gambaccini, she was offered a job on BBC Radio 1.

In 1983, she became the first woman to have her own daily radio show on the BBC, hosting Top of the Pops.

Janice remained a well-known presence in the industry for the rest of her career, hosting major broadcasts such as the BBC’s coverage of the 1985 Live Aid concert.

Janice returned to Liverpool in 1995 to start her own radio station, Crash FM, and it has stayed close to her heart ever since.

Janice divorced her first husband in 1982, when she was no longer in the television industry. Paul Berry and she began dating in 1987, and the couple had two children before marrying in 2017.

She was the sister of comedian Keith Chegwin, therefore she came from a gifted family.

Keith passed away in 2017 at the age of 60, after a protracted fight with a worsening lung disease.

Janice’s death is yet to be determined, however she was just admitted to the hospital due to pneumonia.