Janice Long, a BBC radio presenter, died at the age of 66 following a brief illness.

Janice died at home with her family on Christmas Day, according to her agent.

“Janice was a great, friendly person being and exceptional broadcaster,” stated Nigel Forsyth in a statement.

“She told a wonderful narrative and always made you howl with laughter with her sharp wit,” she said. “She told a brilliant story and always made you shout with laughter with her sharp wit.” She will be survived by her husband Paul and two children, whom she adored.

“Janice was a lifelong fan of the BBC, beginning her career as a station assistant at BBC Radio Merseyside in 1979 and ending it with the wonderful people at BBC Radio Wales.”

“Janice wanted everyone to know how grateful she was to the NHS and everyone who helped her there.”

