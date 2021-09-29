Janet Yellen believes Congress can ‘act big’ on infrastructure and put the United States on a ‘better path.’

According to the Associated Press, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen asked Congress to back the Biden administration’s “Build Back Better” campaign on Tuesday, hoping for improvements in infrastructure and environmental concerns.

In remarks to the National Association for Business Economists, Yellen stated, “Over the course of American history, we have experienced inflection times where policymakers have the fortitude to think big and act big to address long-standing deficiencies in the prevailing economic landscape.” “Today, we face a similarly critical time in which Congress has the opportunity to think large and act decisively to send us down a better path.”

The $3.5 trillion plan, which includes a $1 trillion bipartisan bill, will improve roads, passenger and freight rail networks, and bridges that have been “in disrepair and hazardous for decades,” according to Yellen. The initiative’s objectives also include the construction of new schools, the provision of clean drinking water to counteract climate change, and the development of a new electric infrastructure and power structure.

Yellen stated, “The investments under the president’s proposal would entail a major renovation of our national infrastructure.”

The projects would be funded, according to Yellen, through more taxes on large, profitable firms, improved enforcement of the existing tax system, and savings from government health-care changes, according to the Associated Press.

Democratic leaders are trying in Congress to win votes for the two bills, as well as two others, that must pass before Friday to avoid a government shutdown. The Republican party believes the $3.5 trillion tax hike for Americans is too steep a price tag.

Yellen defended the administration’s efforts to establish a worldwide corporate minimum tax, which Republicans on Capitol Hill have resisted, in a question-and-answer session.

“If you look at company tax rates around the world over decades, you see a persistent downward trend,” Yellen remarked. “This is indicative of a competitive rush to the bottom.”

According to Yellen, the government is close to obtaining agreement from 140 countries to set a minimum corporate tax of at least 15%. Countries that aim to be tax havens, such as Ireland, Estonia, and Hungary, have declined to join the pact, according to her, but “we are working hard to find ways to bring them on board.” This is a condensed version of the information.