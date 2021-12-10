Jane Danson of Coronation Street bids her famous husband a happy anniversary.

On their 16th wedding anniversary, Jane Danson, who plays Leanne Battersby on Coronation Street, sent a poignant tribute to her husband.

Some fans may be astonished to learn that Jane is married to a well-known soap star.

The 42-year-old is married to Hollyoaks actor Robert Beck, who plays Fergus Collins.

Robert has also appeared in a number of other daytime shows.

From 2008 to 2009, he played Jimmy Dockerson, a mechanic and Tony Gordon’s henchman who sabotaged Kevin Webster’s clients on Coronation Street.

In addition to Brookside, Robert has appeared in Emmerdale, Doctors, and Waterloo Road.

After meeting at the first Soaps Awards in 1999, the couple married in 2005.

Harry, 19, and Sam, 12, are their two children together.

Jane captioned an Instagram photo of their wedding day, “16 years ago today, the world was a very different place.”

“My life was permanently transformed because of Instagram.” I wish we could travel through time. This is a day I would return to.

“Marrying my dearest friend in front of our treasured individuals, some of whom have sadly passed away.”

“Congratulations on your anniversary, my love @robertbeck529 x”

Robert places a ring on an ecstatic Jane’s finger in this black and white photograph.

The couple has received well-wishes from their co-stars on the soap operas.

“Oh Happy Anniversary you guys!” remarked Sally Carman, who plays Abi on the cobbles. Jane, you are stunning!” “Aw happy anniversary you gorgeous people,” Rachel Leskovac, who played Natasha, exclaimed. “It’s really gorgeous!” exclaimed Alex Murphy of Dancing On Ice. xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx