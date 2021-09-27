Jamie’s death has been confirmed by Paddy from Emmerdale, and fans have said the same thing.

After Paddy announced Jamie’s death to Dawn on Monday’s episode, Emmerdale viewers all said the same thing.

The long-running soap’s characters are still struggling with the aftermath of Jamie’s abduction last week.

After swerving out of the path to avoid Chas Dingle, the Alex Lincoln-played character was last seen behind the wheel as his automobile sank to the bottom of the lake.

Although the police doubted Jamie’s ability to survive the tragedy in an early scene, his mother, Kim Tate, refused to give up hope and was investigating his whereabouts on the show.

Dawn was still wracked with guilt about her rejection of Jamie, which had prompted him to flee.

And when Paddy Kirk confirmed Jamie’s death, she was crushed.

“Dawn, I don’t know how to tell you this, but Jamie is dead,” he said.

“It was an accident the day before yesterday. His car ended up in a lake. They’ve taken her car out, but his corpse has yet to be discovered.”

Fans, on the other hand, flocked to Twitter to chastise Paddy for announcing the news so confidently when the police had yet to confirm it.

“Paddy saying daybreak Jamie is dead before any confirmation kind of strange,” one person commented.

“Paddy is crazy informing Dawn Jamie is dead if they haven’t discovered the body!” another added. It hasn’t been officially confirmed.”

“Why tell her he’s dead when you don’t know?” said a third.

“Jamie’s dead, you don’t know that Paddy,” wrote a fourth.