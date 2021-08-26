Jamie Vardy reacts to a Liverpool transfer query by pledging his allegiance to Leicester City.

Jamie Vardy has stated that he is willing to stay at Leicester City for the rest of his career and would even turn down Liverpool if the opportunity presented.

The 34-year-old striker is in his eighth season with the Foxes and has established himself as a cult legend at the King Power Stadium.

Vardy’s goals helped Leicester win the Premier League in 2015/16, and the English attacker has scored in double digits in each of the club’s subsequent seasons.

Vardy has been connected with the Premier League’s top six clubs in recent times as a result of his performances throughout the years.

Vardy, a former Fleetwood Town forward, came close to joining Arsenal in the summer of 2016, but he chose to stay with Leicester, and he has since stated that he expects to play till the end of his career with the club.

“If you got an offer from one of the big boy clubs, Liverpool, Arsenal, Man United, would you go?” comedian Jimmy Carr questioned Vardy on the new series of Sky show ‘A League Of Their Own.’ Or would you prefer to stay in Leicester until the very end?”

Vardy responded with a resounding “No.”

I’d stay till the very end.”

The 2019/20 Premier League Golden Boot winner’s current deal at the King Power Stadium has two years left on it, and he will be 36 when it expires.

Despite his age, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers believes Vardy can continue to perform at a high level.

“You never stop learning as you get older,” the former Liverpool manager observed. “He’s really excellent tactically in the game, but he’s still developing that aspect.

“He’s still quite fit; during pre-season, he was one of our top performers in the running workouts; he and one of our players in his early twenties were the top two in the running statistics. It is both physical and mental willpower. That’s something he’s got a lot of.”