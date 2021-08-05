Jamie Tate returns to Emmerdale, but there’s something strange about his appearance.

Jamie Tate made his comeback to Emmerdale tonight, but there was something unusual about his appearance.

Jamie revealed earlier this week that he was returning to Liverpool after losing his position at the vets.

He broke into Home Farm to gain access to the safe, but Gabby arrived before he could get away with the money.

After a doctor’s call, a tearful mother of two left in tears on her way to the sunbed.

Gabby, who was pregnant at the time, mistookly believed she was going into labor as a result of the turmoil.

While Will drove Gabby to the hospital, Jamie left Home Farm, confessing to Gabby that he had no desire for their child.

Jamie, on the other hand, returned to the Dales barely two days later.

“I’m coming home,” he informed Gabby.

However, many thought it was weird of him to claim he’d been gone from home for a long time.

“I can’t believe Jamie said he’s coming home,” Declan tweeted. It’s just been five minutes since he left.”

“Are you coming home?” Darren inquired. Drama Queen, he hasn’t been gone for a week.”

“Blimey Jamie home already?” Matt wondered. When I was five years old, I moved on and left home with my teddy bear.”

“Well that didn’t take long for Jamie to come back,” Jordan tweeted.

“That was a brief break #Jamie!” Brandon said. It’s as if you’ve never gone!”