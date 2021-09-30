Jamie Spears, Britney Spears’ father, has been removed from conservatorship by a California judge.

Jamie Spears, Britney Spears’ father, has been removed as the custodian of her estate after 13 years, according to a California judge.

Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, had petitioned the court to suspend Spears’ father and appoint a temporary conservator just a week before the verdict. Spears has been seeking more freedom in her personal and professional life, which has been mainly controlled by her father since 2008. Her plea came after months of court papers and debate.

Jamie Spears’ conservatorship was temporarily suspended by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny, who appointed John Zabel, a certified public accountant recommended by the pop diva, to supervise her money.

Penny stated, “[This decision is] in the best interest of the conservatee, which is my purpose.”

According to People, Spears’ lawyer described her father as “cruel” and “abusive” toward the singer, and stated that his client wants, needs, and deserves a smooth transition. Jamie Spears did not deserve to be in his daughter’s life, according to Rosengart, and Britney Spears called for him to be suspended.

On Wednesday, Rosengart stated, “Britney Spears deserves to wake up tomorrow without her father as her conservator.”

The court judgment, according to Rosengart, is the first step toward restoring Spears’ constitutional rights.

The singer has called the conservatorship as oppressive, saying that she has been denied access to her boyfriend’s car and the removal of her IUD.

Legal counsel for the singer’s father indicated in August that he wanted to stand down as conservator, but only after addressing a few last-minute issues. They requested that the agreement be terminated entirely by a judge.

According to the filing, “recent developments relating to this conservatorship have brought into question whether circumstances have altered to the point that grounds for establishing a conservatorship may no longer exist.”

In a separate court filing on Tuesday, Rosengart stated that his client’s father “wants to evade justice and accountability (but will not) and he would plainly do or say anything to avoid it.”

Vivian Thoreen, Jamie Spears' attorney, claimed in court on Wednesday that her client's punishment was unwarranted because the conservatorship was about to terminate. She went on to say that her client.